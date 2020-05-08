ECU offensive lineman Cortez Herrin, who was arrested in January with intent to sell and distribute marijuana and was suspended from all team activities, was removed from the roster on Friday.

Herrin joins Chance Purvis who was officially removed from the team on Thursday and defensive back Daniel Charles who entered the transfer portal earlier this week and was subsequently removed from the roster on Friday.



During his ECU career, Herrin played in 27 games with 22 starts including 16 games in a row the last two seasons at left guard before a knee injury prior to the Old Dominion game broke the streak of consecutive starts.

Purvis would have been the only returning defensive lineman for ECU but was booked with a $10,000 bond with a court date set for August 12 after bring charged with felony second degree kidnapping and breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize and injure.

Over the past two seasons, Purvis played in every contest and started in all twelve games as a junior. He was credited with 51 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks. Purvis made 68 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss in his East Carolina career and is the third ECU player to have a run in with the law this year.

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Dorian Hardy was also charged earlier this year for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.

