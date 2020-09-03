Pirates Made Progress on Thursday
East Carolina returned to football practice on Thursday at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex looking to get back in shape and recapture the timing the team had prior to the two week layoff for Covid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news