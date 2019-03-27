After taking Monday off to allow the players recover a little, ECU spring football practice resumed on Wednesday at Hight Field.

In the time between, Mike Houston and his staff has had considerable time to evaluate how things went in their last practice on Saturday.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with this film and a lot of time in meetings since then,” said Houston, “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve challenged them hard in the last couple of days and challenged them very hard this morning.”

The team went through a two-hour workout and afterward, first year head coach Mike Houston recapped the day’s work.

“I was very pleased with the way we responded and very pleased with the way we practiced today,” Houston said, “Were we perfect? Absolutely not. Still made some mistakes, still got some things that we need to improve on but we really competed well today across the board.”

“We had more guys competing today than we did in past practices on a chilly morning which is good to see also,” said Houston, “I told them those games next November could be pretty critical and we could be playing for something special so we’ve got to be able to thrive in cold weather.”

The Pirates will return for day eight of this year’s spring camp and we will have the very latest. Catch today’s post practice audio from Hight Field as spring practice coverage continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.

PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON RECAPS WEDNESDAY’S PRACTICE