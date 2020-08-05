PirateIllustrated - Pirates Put In Solid Wednesday Practice Session

East Carolina completed another two hour practice on Wednesday. It was the second in full pads for the Pirates.

The team plans to take a day off on Thursday before returning to practice again on Friday.

Afterward, Coach Mike Houston outlined how things went for his team when he discussed a variety of subjects.

He discussed the Pirates running backs, tight ends, defensive line and talked about Covid19 testing, scrimmage plans, and more in the latest from the PI sports desk.

WEDNESDAY POST PRACTICE