Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on over the weekend. Bryant at age 41 was a five-time NBA champion. An investigation of the helicopter crash that killed all nine people onboard including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna is ongoing.

East Carolina head coach Joe Dooley along with shooting guard J.J. Miles and leading scorer Jayden Gardner reacted on Tuesday to Bryant's death.

Joe Dooley on Kobe Bryant’s passing on Sunday.

“Obviously tragic for all nine people involved in the situation,” said Dooley, “He’s obviously been an ambassador for the game and a lot of the young guys have always looked up to him.”

“There is a few iconic figures in the game and he’s one of them. Michael Jordan and some of the old guys I think, Bill Russell and obviously Kareem - those guys who tweeted things out or said something or made statements about how important to the game.”

Jayden Gardner on the passing of Kobe Bryant.

“I was distraught and saddened. Coby Bryant was my favorite player. The reason I started playing basketball and being able to wear the purple also was a factor in my choosing ECU. It was tough, crying a lot and it was just heart breaking. I saw all the people mourning his death, so it was really sad.”

J.J. Miles on Kobe Bryant’s death.

“It shocked me and I know it shocked the world a little bit. It was a sad moment for real.”

“I watched him when I was a kid and I still watch his highlights now, so he was a big part of basketball, for real.”