Pittsburgh SDE Kris Jenkins Breaks Down His New ECU Offer
One of ECU’s most recent 2020 offers has gone out to Our Lady of Good Counsel strong side DEnd product Kris Jenkins, Jr. The 6-6, 230 pounderis the son of the former Terp great and would be just wh...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news