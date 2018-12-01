Atlanta, Georgia Douglass cornerback Juan Powell was recruited by former ECU defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch and committed to ECU back in March.

On Saturday he announced his decommitment from ECU after the firing of Scottie Montgomery.

"I wanna thank the East Carolina for giving me a chance and giving me a scholarship to play Division 1 football. After talking to my coaches and some of my family and thinking about it, I’ve decided to decommit from East Carolina University and will be reopening my recruitment," said Powell.

"I'd like to thank all of the coaches and fans for the continuous support. I will be reopening my recruitment."

Powell also has offers from Georgia Southern, USF, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, UMass, Tulane, Kennesaw State and Florida A&M.

Powell is the third to decommit from ECU since Scottie Montgomery's firing earlier this week.

With Powell's exit, ECU currently has 19 commits for the class of 2019.