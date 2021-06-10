Preston Cushman Discusses His ECU Offer and Overall Recruitment
Offensive line continues to be a key area of recruiting focus for East Carolina and one of the better ones on the board is Calvary Christian’s Preston Cushman.The 6-5, 281 pounder is a Florida 3A A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news