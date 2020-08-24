PirateIllustrated - R.J. Felton Headed to ECU

Russell "R.J." Felton expressed excitement when he first landed an offer from East Carolina in mid-July and the Pirates parlayed that offer into a verbal commitment on Monday.

The Aiken, South Carolina shooting guard who also played with Big Shots SC 17u Premier and the Georgia Select All-Stars has the ability to get to the rack, score outside and he is solid on the defensive end of the court.

Felton first played at North Augusta before transferring to Aiken last season where last season he averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot per game.

He was named the South Carolina Region 5-AAAA and The Augusta Chronicle South Carolina Player of the Year.

Among his offers were Virginia Commonwealth, UNC-Wilmington, Western Illinois, College of Charleston, Charleston Southern, FIU and Elon but it was Joe Dooley’s basketball history that won out in the end.

“He has a great pedigree and a great background in college from being at Kansas and coaching guys who went on to play in the pros. I like Coach Dooley.”

Aiken won seven games in a row to start the season and eventually made it to the second round of the SCHSL state playoffs where they lost 52-49 against Flora High in Columbia.

The Fighting Green Hornets went 24-4 including a 9-1 league record, 11-1 on their home court, 8-0 on neutral courts and an 8-3 record on the road.

At 6-5, 195 Felton has a solid skill set and does a lot of things well.

“I’m an all around player. I can score, rebound and defend, you name it. I feel like I’m good at shooting and defending. I can also pass,” Felton said.

Felton’s addition gives the Pirates their third commitment for the 2021 class. 6-9 Dondre Washington committed on Saturday and 6-7 Tay Mosher out of The Colony, Texas pledged in July.