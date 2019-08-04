News More News
Rahjai Harris Sets Official Visit and Recaps Second Trip to ECU

Rivals three-star running back Rahjai Harris recently visited ECU for the second time and has an official visit scheduled for September 7.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Rivals 3-Star running back Rahjai Harris made his second trip to ECU in the last few days and came away impressed. His first visit was in the spring for junior day. He plans to return in early Sept...

