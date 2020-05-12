KENT, Conn. --- Raphael Chillious, who has served as East Carolina’s associate head basketball coach for the past two seasons, has been named Director of Basketball and Prep Basketball Head Coach at South Kent School according to SKS Director of Athletics Owen Finberg Tuesday afternoon.

Chillious was hired as the initial member of Coach Joe Dooley’s staff in April 2018.

“We appreciate everything that Coach Chillious has done for our program these past two seasons,” Dooley said. “He’s been a valuable member of our coaching staff and we wish him and his family nothing but the best as they return to South Kent.”

Chillious previously served as South Kent’s co-director of athletics and head basketball coach from 2003-2008, and led the early prep basketball teams to national rankings every year of his tenure, reaching as high as No. 4 during the 2003-04 school year, and to a NEPSAC Championship appearance in 2005.

After stepping away from South Kent, Chillious served as an assistant coach at Washington, Villanova and UConn before coming to ECU.

“We truly enjoyed our time here in Greenville and can’t properly put into words regarding how thankful we were to have been able to work with the men’s basketball program and the greater community at ECU,” Chillious said. “[ECU Director of Athletics] Jon Gilbert certainly has the ship headed in the right direction.

“That being said, when God reveals his purpose for your life, you can ignore it, acknowledge Him and do your own thing, or pursue it with every fiber of your being. I have chosen to do the latter and will be heading “Back To The Future” by once again taking over as Director of Basketball/Head Prep Basketball Coach at South Kent School. There I will be able to help young men achieve their dreams of becoming intercollegiate student-athletes while helping them grow into men who will be servant leaders in their chosen spheres of influence, both on and off the court.”