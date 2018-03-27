The Pirates picked up a sneaky good late addition in linebacker Heath Parker over the weekend who could pay dividends defensively over the course of the next few seasons.

The 6-2, 215 pounder played for Ravenscroft in Raleigh where his team went 7-5 including 5-1 in conference play this past season.

“I went up for a visit about a month ago and the new defensive coordinator Coach Blackwell wanted me to come back up and watch another practice and they worked out the schedule for me to come up this past Friday,” Parker said, “I had some D-II and D-III offers but the only Division 1 offer that I had was an offer from Furman earlier this year.”

“ECU came by. The running backs Coach Nichols came by and talked to me and was really interested in me. N.C. State was also another team. Those were the three big schools that I was looking at playing for.”

The future Pirate has come away excited to find the kind of program he has been looking for and to get the recruiting process completed and out of the way.

“I’m very excited. I’ve waited. Schools coming in now it’s a big business,” Parker told PI, “I could have waited for State some, but I’m very excited. ECU offered and I feel like that’s the right place for me to play and a good place for me to be able to help out the team and be successful for the next four or five years.”

Parker projects as a linebacker in David Blackwell’s new defensive scheme that he is cooking up in Greenville and he could find himself standing up playing some as a weak side defensive end.

“I’ll probably be versatile and switch back and forth between the defensive end and linebacker spot. I’m not really sure at this point.”

Furman, Elon and Richmond were in play as possibilities too but Parker wanted more. Over the past two seasons he accounted for 92 tackles, 41 of which were solo stops. He absorbed a pretty bad concussion near the end of his junior season after being a part of a state title team as a sophomore, so he missed four games but still had a good junior year.

In his senior campaign, Parker was solid with 48 tackles including five stops for losses to go along with a pair of sacks.

“I just wanted to keep my options open. Coach Nichols wanted me to come up for a visit. I went up for the visit and talked to the director of high school relations Ethan Johnson and they kind of told me that they really liked my film, they wanted me to be part of the team and that I really help them out. It kind of went from there and that opened my eyes.”

The East Carolina staff was honest with him and they were persistent in their efforts so they have definitely seen something in Parker that turned on the light switch in the recruiting process.

“They were very genuine and honest,” the articulate Ravenscroft senior told PirateIllustrated.com, “The hospitality, the coaches kind of staying in contact kind of led me to ECU and after receiving that offer and talking to my parents between State who wanted me to come up and take a visit and maybe play linebacker and ECU, I really liked what ECU was doing. I really liked the new defensive staff that Coach Montgomery has brought in.”

When he got to Greenville, he liked what he saw in terms of the way the Pirates practice and go about their business as well as the overall vibe of the program.

“Going up to the practice and seeing the mentality of Coach Montgomery, he wants people to play fast. It shows that they’re really hungry to get back on top. After having a kind of down season last year I know there is a lot going on with that program right now, but I think Coach Montgomery with the recruiting class of 2018 and the new coaching staff will be going in the right direction in the future hopefully.”

His main recruiting coach made a big difference in his decision too. Jason Nichols was a standout receiver for the Pirates during the Steve Logan era and has seen what the program is capable of doing.

“Coach Nichols was very genuine and very honest with me. He was telling me what ECU coming off this year is looking for, answering my questions all around and being very straight forward which I liked. Some coaches try to stretch the truth some. Coach Nichols really helped me out in leaning toward ECU.”

“I should enroll in fall camp. I have about twenty some days left of high school. We kind of get out early this year with an exception with no exams for seniors.”