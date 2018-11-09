Ticker
Reynolds WR Jhari Patterson Could Eventually Join Alex Flinn at ECU

Wide receiver Jhari Patterson has one more year to go at A.C. Reynolds and has received an offer from ECU where he could eventually join quarterback Alex Flinn who committed to the Pirates back in June.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Back in June, the Pirates got a verbal commitment from A.C. Reynolds senior quarterback Alex Flinn. Now ECU is coming after junior wideout Jhari Patterson with a new offer in just the last 12 hours...

