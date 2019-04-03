Rivals 3-Star CB Christian Miller Discusses His ECU Recruitment
Hilton Head prospect Christian Miller finds his stock on the rise and he is one of a group of those that ECU is heavily recruiting for the 2020 class at defensive back.Miller is fresh off of a pair...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news