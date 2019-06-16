Highland Springs 3-star cornerback David Laney made his official visit to Greenville over the weekend and tells PirateIllustrated.com that he made his verbal commitment to the Pirates.

The 6-1, 180 pounder is currently ranked the 24th best overall player in the state of Virginia by Rivals.com.

“I just committed to East Carolina. As of right now, I love East Carolina,” said Laney, “ECU originally offered me back in the spring during my unofficial visit on March 23rd.”

Laney who told PirateIllustrated.com what all his did on his visit over this past weekend.

“This time I met the players and they took us all over campus on a whole tour and I learned all about the academics and got to see everything. Now I pretty much now know everything about ECU.”

He has formed a tight bond with Coach Houston along with a pair of Pirate assistant coaches who have played a big part in his ECU recruitment.

“I’ve been working with Coach Brandon Lynch along with Jeff Coach Hanson. Coach Lynch told me he loved everything about me and wants me to be his next cornerback. Throughout all of the thought process, the official visit brought me back to the point that I wanted to commit to ECU.”

Laney took part in the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, held at John Champe High School in Loudoun County and talked about some of the factors that stood out most about the Pirates in making his decision.

“I really love the coaching staff, the culture and the campus itself but especially the coaching staff,” Laney said, “The coaches are really like family to me.”

Laney accounted for a bunch of tackles and also had eight interceptions last season for a team that went 15-0 and won the VHSL 5-A state title in Virginia over a 12-3 Stone Bridge, 37-26.

The Springers have produced at least six players who have gone on to play professional football since 1987. Among those was Virginia Tech standout cornerback Victor "Macho" Harris, who played with both the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, and cornerback Marcus Burley, who last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Houston Texans.

Laney holds no less than 17 offers including Louisville, Purdue, Virginia, ECU, Army, Marshall, Western Michigan, Georgetown, Liberty, William & Mary and Coastal Carolina among others.

With the addition of David Laney, ECU currently has six commitments for the class of 2020 in J’Vian McCray from West Brunswick, Palmyra, Virginia lineman Walt Stribling, Irvington, N.J. defensive back Nasir Clerk, Southwest Edgecombe defensive tackle Jaquaez Powell and Fredrick, Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Foote.