News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 09:19:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 3-Star DE Elijah Davis Snags New Offer From ECU

Wagener-Salley three-star defensive end Elijah Davis discusses his new offer from East Carolina.
Wagener-Salley three-star defensive end Elijah Davis discusses his new offer from East Carolina. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

South Carolina high school defensive end Elijah Davis grabbed his eighth offer when East Carolina recently took the plunge.In addition to the Pirates, Davis has offers from South Carolina, West Vir...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}