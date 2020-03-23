News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 23:47:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 3-Star Devin Lee Adds ECU To An Impressive Offer List

McDonough, Georgia product Devin Lee captures a new offer from East Carolina and talks about his recruitment..
McDonough, Georgia product Devin Lee captures a new offer from East Carolina and talks about his recruitment..
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

Things have gone really well so far in recruiting for Devin Lee out Georgia. As the offers continue to roll in, his options continue to grow.Lee picked up his latest offer from East Carolina on Mon...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}