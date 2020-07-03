PirateIllustrated - Rivals 3-Star Jacob Coleman Recaps His ECU Pledge Decision

Matoaca 2021 athlete Jacob Coleman had long been a strong target for East Carolina.

Friday night Coleman made his decision known to commit to the Pirates.

ECU was in his top eight that he named one week ago along with Rutgers, Temple, Boston College, Liberty, Old Dominion, James Madison and Coastal Carolina. Ultimately it came down to three schools for Coleman.

"Really ECU, Coastal Carolina and Rutgers...."

"I knew I was going there when I took my visit there on March 9th. I knew that was home," Coleman told PirateIllustrated.com, "Ever since then I've been thinking about them ever day and I finally finalized it and made it happen."

Coleman's brother Jonathan is also in the ECU football program giving the Pirates a bit of a one-two punch.

"Absolutely, he's fired up too...."

The Rivals 3-Star talked about how he expects to be utilized offensively for the Pirates.

"Like a wide receiver-tight end type look. Moving me everywhere in the slot, bouncing me out to the wide and coming in, blocking and creating mismatches on linebackers."

Last season Coleman caught 35 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns and has the ability to play a number of roles on defense and punts as well where he averages 38.6 yards a punt with his longest being of 57 yards.

Tight ends/inside receivers and recruiting coordinator Fontel Mines headed up Coleman's recruitment for East Carolina and along with head coach Mike Houston, they both got the final word Friday night according to Coleman.

"I told them both. First I told Coach Mines then I called Coach Houston about thirty minutes afterward. He's been waiting. He was fired up and he was excited. He said it's about time and said you're the guy we've been wanting since March."

At 6-3, 210 Coleman currently ranks as the 24th best overall recruit in the state of Virginia.

The addition of Coleman gives the Pirates their fifth commitment for 2021.