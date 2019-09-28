Rivals 3-Star running back Rahjai Harris made a three visits to ECU including his official visit on the weekend of Sept.6 and came away impressed with what Mike Houston is trying to build in Greenville.

On Saturday, he announced his decision to play his college football at East Carolina.

Harris rushed for 662 yards in just ten games last season after missing four games with a hairline ankle fracture that occurred in the season opener. He also snagged 22 passes for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns. In three seasons, Harris has run for 2,117 yards and 25 touchdowns.

His team is already 5-0 this season and Harris has rushed for 372 yards so far on 57 carries for an average 6.5 yards to go along with with seven touchdowns. Byrnes High went 11-3 the prior season, falling to T.L. Hanna in Anderson, South Carolina 57-28 in the 5-A Upper State Championship game.

Connecticut, Charlotte, Colorado State, ECU, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia were among his list of offers.

In addition to ECU, his top list included WVU, UCF, UConn, Georgia State and Memphis.. East Carolina was his first offer back in May of 2018.

“When I made my decision it was quite stressful,” Harris said, “You’ve got to pick the school that you want to be at for the next four years, not what your parents want. I think it’s just the best decision for me and my family and with all of that said, I want to commit to East Carolina University.

He talked about some of the things he hopes to do in his time in a Pirate uniform.

“Some things I want to accomplish at East Carolina, they’d have to be breaking Chris Johnson’s records. He’s a monster. Coach Houston, Coach Sims, I’m coming…. Go Pirates.”

“East Carolina is a great place. I have a great connection with Coach Houston and Coach Sims. It’s just a great place. They’re building and I really do have faith in them that they’ll do great things,” Harris told PirateIllustrated.com recently, “I’m pretty sure they’ll wake a lot of teams up and a lot of people up in the process.”

The addition of Harris gives East Carolina 21 commitments for the class of 2020 which is currently ranked 46th in the nation as seen by Rivals.com. Harris ranks 19th overall in the state of Georgia.