“i deserve myself a victory so much i’m tasting it this for all of mine” 🕊 COMMITTED 🏴‍☠️.. @ECUPiratesFB @ECUCoachHouston @ECU_Coach_Weave pic.twitter.com/A5K90cxuxh

Sumpter, South Carolina’s James Wright made his verbal commitment to East Carolina Sunday night.

The Rivals 3-Star's commitment gives the Pirates their second incoming freshman commitment for the 2021 class.

"I called Coach Weaver and he got me on the phone with Coach Houston and the rest of the staff who congratulated me and they were really excited for me to be coming. "

At 6-1, 190, Wright held 22 offers that included Temple, Miami(Ohio), Army, James Madison, Charlotte and Western Kentucky among others.

Along with ECU his top five included Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Temple and Western Kentucky,

"ECU was there for me for a long time. We've got great relationships from the beginning. I feel needed and wanted there, they kept it real from me and it just feels like home," Wright told PirateIllustrated.com.

Wright told PI that there were three schools that it came down to for his commitment.

"In the end it came down to East Carolina, Western Kentucky and James Madison."

Last season, Wright tallied 54 tackles with 38 solo stops to go along with three interceptions. On offense, he did plenty of damage as a receiver where Wright told PI he had 264 yards receiving, 204 rushing and ten touchdowns last season.

Defensive line and special teams coach Roy Tesh along with Pirate safeties coach Tripp Weaver headed up Wright’s recruitment for the Pirates. He says ECU has designs on playing him at safety. Wright described his overall relationship when it comes to the Pirates when we talked to him recently.

"It's just a great feeling just getting it out of the way so I can just focus on the season," said Wright, "It just feels like a big weight off my shoulders and it just feels good."

"I'm very excited and just ready to work. As soon as the dead period is over I'll be up there on a visit."

"I have a good relationship with Coach Weaver, Coach Tesh, Coach Houston and the whole coaching staff honestly,” Wright said, “We’ve got a good relationship. They stay in touch often. It’s just good.”