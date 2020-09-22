PirateIllustrated - Rivals 3-Star Shooting Guard Alexis Reyes Commits to ECU

East Carolina has picked up another basketball commitment in the form of Alexis Reyes out of Cushing Academy in Boston.

He is the second player from Massachusetts to join the Pirate program along with current 7-foot center Charles Coleman.

Reyes chose ECU offer offers from Creightton, DePaul, Georgetown, Illinois, St. John’s, UMass and Rhode Island.

The 6-6, 190 pound guard was offered back in July by Pirate assistant coach George Wright-Easy who is credited with his recruitment along with head coach Joe Dooley.

The Rivals 3-star prospect is currently ranked as the 49th best player at his position.

A 53 percent shooter, Reyes made nearly 40 percent of his shots from the arc in averaging 12 points, 6.9 boards and just under four assists per game.

Reyes adds to an already impressive class that includes 6-7 forward Tay Mosher of (The Colony High School) 6-8 forward Dondre Watson from Bull City Prep and 6-4 shooting guard Russell Felton from Aiken, S.C.