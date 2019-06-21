Berwick High defensive back Teagan Wilk took an official visit to ECU last weekend and at that time he told PirateIllustrated.com that he would like to decide his collegiate destination in the next couple of weeks.

With an official trip to Iowa State looming this weekend, Wilk has decided to pull the trigger and commit to the Pirates, a move that will consolidate alot of his family in one general area.

“At ECU, I have a sister that goes down there and I have two aunts who live down there an hour away, so it’s hard to beat that.”

“I’m very excited obviously. I liked what I saw at ECU. I knew for a couple of days now. I wanted to make sure it was the right fit and make sure that I called everybody,” Wilk said, “I went back to ECU and saw Coach Houston so I could talk to him face to face.”

“I thanked them for everything and for offering me and told them that if they were still up for it, I want to be a Pirate. He was pumped up. I told Coach Houston and Coach (Bob) Trott and they were pretty excited.

Wilk is a 4-A all-state selection out of Pennsylvania and was named defensive back of the year. He had 26 offers with a top five of Old Dominion, ECU, Eastern Michigan, UMass and Miami of Ohio but in the end it came down to a choice between two schools. With the familiarity he has gathered over the course of the last two years in Greenville, it made for a comfortable pick.

“It came down to Iowa State and ECU. I talked to my family and it came down to life after football and life other than down here,” The 5-11, 185 pound Rivals 3-Star defensive back told PI, “Don’t get me wrong. They’re coaches are great and I can’t say anything bad about their program, but at ECU it was just different. You have the coaches, you have the football, you have the fanbase.”

Last season Wilk accounted for seven interceptions, two of which were returned touchdowns along with a whopping 140 tackles and 3 forced fumbles for a Berwick High team that went 9-3.

The Pirates came into the day with nine commitments and four of those were defensive backs so the timing couldn’t be any better. With the decision out of the way Wilk talked about his focus as he enters his senior season at Berwick High.

“From here I’m just going to focus on my senior season and I told them that. I’m going to be an early enrollee, so I’ll come in January,” said Wilk who sports 3.92 pro-shuttle ability with a 37 inch vertical jump, “I’m going to try to come down for a game too.”

The addition of Berwick High defensive back Teagan Wilk gets ECU to ten pledges for the class of 2020 including Clover, South Carolina linebacker Shon Brown, Orlando Edgewater linebacker Eric Doctor, Highland springs cornerback David Laney, J’Vian McCray from West Brunswick, Palmyra, Virginia lineman Walt Stribling, Irvington, N.J. defensive back Nasir Clerk, Southwest Edgecombe defensive tackle Jaquaez Powell, Fredrick, Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Foote and cornerback CJ Crump from Greensboro Page.

More as events warrant here on PirateIllustrated.com.