Rivals 3-Star Trey Phillips Grabs ECU Offer and Talks Recruiting
Richmond, Texas product Trey Phillips picked up several new offers over the past week including a new offer from ECU.Phillips has played everywhere from quarterback to cornerback and from lineback...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news