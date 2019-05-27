Rivals Three-Star Cornerback Tee Denson Talks East Carolina
One of the better cornerbacks on the board this go round is Cedar Grove cornerback Tee Denson.So far, Denson has pulled in new offers like a magnet. Right now a bunch of colleges have stepped up in...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news