Rivals Three-Star Defensive Back Sean Tucker Commits to ECU

Rivals Three-Star Woodson High cornerback Sean Tucker made his pledge Sunday night to ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

The Pirates picked up another commitment for the 2020 class when Sean Tucker made his pledge Sunday night to ECU.The 5-11, 167 pounder is out of H.D. Woodson in Washington, D.C. ranks 13th in the s...

