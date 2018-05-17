D.H. Conley wide receiver CJ Johnson held offers from most of the schools in the immediate area. Those offers included North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, ECU, Duke, Wake Forest and South Carolina.

Thursday afternoon in front of a gym full of his fellow students, family and friends Johnson made his pledge to ECU. That was a welcome relief to offensive coordinator Tony Petersen who handled his recruitment and was waiting to hear what his decision would be.

The Associate Press All-State wideout caught 68 passes for 1,547 yards with 31 touchdowns last season.

“Ever since I was little I was growing up going to ECU games and everything so I knew in my heart that I always wanted to be a Pirate,” Johnson said,” I don’t think I ever went to any other college football game until this year. My two favorite players are Dwayne Harris and Justin Hardy.”

When asked how close was he to making a commitment to North Carolina, the Rivals.com three-star ranked prospect said it was close. Virginia Tech was also in the running. He had made a couple of visits to Blacksburg during the recruiting process.

“It was close. There were things that kept pulling me away from Greenville, but ECU was in my heart and I went to Virginia Tech twice actually. I had a good time up there but after a while….”

Back at the end of February Johnson told PirateIllustrated.com that he was down to three schools with two of them being in the ACC and the other being the team he grew up pulling for locally in Greenville in ECU. At that time it was ECU, UNC and Virginia Tech as well.

Then recently, Johnson narrowed his finalists down to East Carolina and North Carolina coming into Thursday. He said he made his decision a while ago but wanted to see if he still felt that way after some time to think about it.

Johnson told PirateIllustrated.com what it means for him to be able to play at home in front of his people.

“It means a lot but I made a decision for me. I’m going to work my hardest to get to the future goals that I have. They throw the ball and I’m a receiver so that’s what I want.”

The 6-2, 190 pounder will get a chance to once again play along side his old D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers.

“That’s just an essential to have. I wanted to be a Pirate so having my former quarterback, that’s just another feature. I hope to turn the team around and to make it great.”