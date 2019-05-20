Roleville's Jonathan Adorno Sees a Higher Ceiling Ahead for ECU
With ECU hoping to beef things up along the offensive line, one of their latest offers went out to Rolesville, North Carolina offensive lineman Jonathan Adorno.So far Adorno has picked up offers fr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news