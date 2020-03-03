News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 07:54:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Roswell Lineman's List Continues to Grow With Addition of ECU

ECU has sent out a new offer to Roswell, Georgia offensive lineman Charlie Patterson who breaks down the latest.
ECU has sent out a new offer to Roswell, Georgia offensive lineman Charlie Patterson who breaks down the latest.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

Offensive lineman Charlie Patterson out of Roswell, Ga. has picked up a new offer from East Carolina where he is working with Pirate assistants De’Rail Sims and Steve Shankweiler.Last season, his F...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}