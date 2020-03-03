Roswell Lineman's List Continues to Grow With Addition of ECU
Offensive lineman Charlie Patterson out of Roswell, Ga. has picked up a new offer from East Carolina where he is working with Pirate assistants De’Rail Sims and Steve Shankweiler.Last season, his F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news