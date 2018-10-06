Ever improving Temple scored five first half touchdowns and never looked back in a 49-6 rout of ECU Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Owl quarterback Anthony Russo had another solid day, throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns on 21 for 25 passing including 184 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. Ryquell Armstead also got into the act, rushing for 91 yards on 20 carries to lead the ground game for the Owls before going out in the second half with a leg injury. 65 of those yards came in the first half.

Temple generated 470 yards off offense against the Pirates, who looked at times like they skipped breakfast. ECU only generated 94 first half yards on offense before ending up with just 196 total yards.

Reid Herring was sacked three times and went just 17 of 31 for 112 yards through the air for ECU(2-3/0-2 AAC) before being lifted for Kingsley Ifedi and eventually Holton Ahlers who split time in the fourth quarter. Ahlers led the ECU running attack with 56 yards on just five carries. Tailback Anthony Scott was held to just 20 yards on seven carries for the Pirates but did have 115 all-purpose yards overall.

ECU linebacker Bruce Bivins recorded ten tackles, five of which were solo stops while Tank Robinson had nine stops defensively for the Pirates. Alex Turner added eight tackles and the nation’s leading tackler behind the line of scrimmage Nate Harvey had seven stops including a sack and a three tackles for a loss all told.

It was the first time in six years in a 27-6 loss at North Carolina that ECU did not score at least one touchdown. Temple has beaten ECU the last five straight times dating back to 2014. The Pirates haven’t beaten Temple since a 32-22 win in Greenville 1995 after which there was a 19 year gap before resuming the series as conference members in 2014. The last time ECU won in Philadelphia was a 28-21 victory in 1994.

“Very disappointing from the start to the finish, defensively, offensively and special teams. We didn’t come to play today. It goes directly to what we talk about every single day preparing,” ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery said after the game, “We thought we had a great week of preparation. We were really sharp all week, had a great Friday. We just didn’t come out here and play very well at all today.”

ECU got behind early on and were never able to strike back offensively to try to make a game of it when the Pirates got their hands on the football.

“We had the recipe for disaster. We got down by two touchdowns, couldn’t protect the quarterback and then because you’re down by so many touchdowns you can’t run the football,” said Montgomery, “When you can’t run the football it’s all uphill after that.”

Temple clearly had something figured out in terms of getting a solid rush on the quarterback and the Pirates were never able to find an ample solution.

“We are just very, very concerned our inability today whether it was schematically or fundamentally to protect the quarterback and then they made some plays on the perimeter on our DB’s that we haven’t seen made so we’ve got a get done in the next seven days,” Montgomery said, “We just didn’t make plays and we didn’t give them the best chance schematically to make plays.”



