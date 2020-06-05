Oklahoma grad transfer Ryan Jones will head to East Carolina after making his commitment on Friday.

Jones is out of Mallard Creek in Charlotte where he was a Rivals 4-Star prospect at wideout and also played on defense where he held 14 offers including Clemson, Louisville, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, N.C. State and Marshall along with ECU.

He originally committed to North Carolina before de-committing and deciding on Oklahoma.

Jones was named first-team all-state by USA Today after making 31 catches for 541 yards and seven touchdowns, and 21 tackles and defended four passes as a defensive back at Mallard Creek.

In 2019 he played in seven games for the Sooners where he made nine total tackles (eight solo) and one interception. He registered his first career interception at UCLA and had four solo stops in season opener against Houston.

In 2018, Jones played in 11 games with three starts against Texas Tech, Kansas State and Army where he set a career high with eight tackles (one for loss). He made his OU debut and first career start against Florida Atlantic in the season opener and recorded two tackles.

Jones at 6-2, 225 will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Pirates where he expects to play at tight end.

