South Carolina athlete Duane Martin out of Laurens District 55 High in Laurens, South Carolina made his verbal commitment to ECU on Friday.

The 6-2, 237 pounder chose ECU over offers from Wofford and Coastal Carolina.

ECU assistants De'Rail Sims and Byron Threatt are credited with Martin's recruitment for the Pirates.

Martin plays both running back and middle linebacker for Laurens.

He has 4.55 speed, a 35 inch vertical jump and benches 350 pounds. His 24 reps at 185 pounds on the bench signals a solid athlete.

Martin was named Laurens County Player of the Year after rushing for 973 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns last year.

Laurens High went 4-8 last season and just 3-5 in conference play.

Check out his announcement below along with Martin's 2018 highlight video from Hudl.

Martin is ECU's third commitment of the 2020 class.