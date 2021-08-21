Saturday Scrimmage Could Decide Depth and Roster Spots

East Carolina closed out their fall football camp with a stadium scrimmage Saturday morning.

Head coach Mike Houston came away satisfied overall with the play of his squad as they now head into afternoon practices beginning on Monday in preparation for a September 2 matchup with Appalachian State in Charlotte.

"Preseason camp is officially done and the kids are excited about that. It's an exciting time when you start preseason camp but after three weeks they're tired of each other as far as that being who they face and they're ready to face another opponent," said Houston, "I think it was a successful camp as far as we know who we have and who we are. We've seen the places that are our strengths and everybody is excited about moving on to our opening opponent."

"Good day today, no serious injuries so we should be going into Appalachian State prep with a full roster and that was my biggest concern going into the day today. Just making sure we come out healthy just twelve days from game day."

Coach Houston talked about the progress of the Pirate offensive line.

"You saw it today, our first group is pretty solid. I think we have a couple of guys in that second group that I consider to be starters also," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, "So I think compared to where we have been in the last couple of seasons to this point, we're in a much better place depth and overall talent wise."

"The face a lot going against our defense because our defense is so multiple so that's a good thing as far as their preparation because they've had to block against a lot of different looks."

The ECU quarterbacks went 16 for 33 with just one interception from Holton Ahlers that was picked off by Teagan Wilk who took it back for a 45-yard touchdown.

Ryan Stubblefield, who saw great success at the high school level, passed for 22 yards on an efficient 4 for 6 passing while Mason Garcia went just 5 of 9 for 15 yards. Alex Flinn went 0-3 on the day.

"The backup quarterback, we've got to figure out who it is and right now we're waiting for somebody to take firm control," said Houston, "Mason and some of the other guys have done some really good things. We have a really good starter and we really need to bring whoever number two is along."

Otherwise the ECU offense put together a fairly good outing. Ahlers found Rahjai Harris for a three-yard touchdown pass. Pop McKay averaged five yards a clip out of the backfield on 35 yards on eight carries. Keaton Mitchell only had three carries as the staff took a further look depth wise in the backfield, but did scoot around pretty good for 28 yards for just over nine yards a carry. Harris rushed for just nine yards on four carries in limited action.

The ECU receiver corp put together 87 yards in receptions with no one making more than two catches. Tyree Saunders and Andre Pegues both caught two passes for 20 and 12 yards respectively.

Defensively, Suirad Ware recorded two TFL's in his scrimmage high six tackles along with four each from Myles Berry, Xavier McIver and Warren Saba who also recorded a sack. Six others had three tackles each for the Pirates.

Coach Houston announced to the team after the scrimmage that wide receiver walk-on Maceo Donald had earned a scholarship.

"He's a guy who was here when I got here. He works so hard and wears so many different hats for us. He's going to be on the four core special teams. He's taken a lot of snaps at tailback this fall," said Houston,

"With Snead and Jai Hatfield sidelined today, he took a lot of snaps in the slot, so he's a very versatile guy and he's a loyal core guy too. Strong character, already has his undergraduate degree and he's very popular in the locker room. Coach Kirkpatrick and I made the decision that he had earned that so I wanted to do it in a way that was special to him, some we did it at the end of the scrimmage. All it took was the mention of him and you all saw the reaction of his teammates."

"I think it says a lot about him and how everybody feels about him and how much that group cares about each other. Really proud of him. Great young man and a great representative of our university."

RUSHING: Joseph McKay (8-35), Holton Ahlers (5-35), Keaton Mitchell (3-28), Rahjai Harris (4-9), G’Mone Wilson (6-7), Walter Simmons III (1-7), Asa Barnes (4-6), Derrick Alston Jr. (2-5), Ryan Stubblefield (1-3), Mason Garcia (6-1), Alex Flinn (1-<-1>). Totals –– 41-135 (3.3 ypr), 0 TD.

PASSING: Holton Ahlers (6-14-1, 43 yards, 1 TD), Ryan Stubblefield (4-6-0, 22), Mason Garcia (5-9-0, 15), Walter Simmons III (1-1-0, 7), Alex Flinn (0-3-0, 0 yards). Totals –– 16-33-1, 87 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: Tyree Saunders (2-20), Andre Pegues (2-12), Ryan Jones (1-14), Audie Omotosho (1-9), Aaron Jarman (1-7), Maceo Donald (1-7), C.J. Johnson (1-6), T.J. Lockley (1-5), Tyler Savage (1-4), Keaton Mitchell (1-4), Zech Byrd (1-4), Rahjai Harris (1-3, 1 TD), Asa Barnes (1-<-3>), Joseph McKay (1-<-5>). Totals –– 16-87, 1 TD

TACKLES: Suirad Ware 6 (2 TFLs/-3), Myles Berry 4, Xavier McIver 4 (1 TFL/-2), Warren Saba 4 (1 sack/-1, 2 TFLs/- 3), Wistar Allen 3 (1 TFL/-4), Jeremy Lewis 3, Demetrius Mauney 3 (1 TFL-5), Juan Powell 3, Aaron Ramseur 3 (1 sack/0, 1 TFL/0), Cruz Temple 3 (1 TFL/-6), Teagan Wilk 3 (1 TFL/-2, INT/45 yards TD), Julius Wood 3 (1 TFL/-2), Nasir Clerk 2, Jonathan Coleman II 2, Immanuel Hickman 2, Teylor Jackson 2 (1 sack/-6, 1 TFL/-6, QBH), Nolan Johnson 2, Devon King 2, J’Vian McCray 2, Elijah Morris 2, Ty Moss 2, Jasiyah Robinson 2 (1 TFL/-3), Jason Shuford 2 (1 TFL/-2), Kareem Stinson 2 (1 TFL/-4), Dre Terry 2, Bruce Bivens 1, Cam Burnette 1, Jayden Chalmers 1 (PBU), D.J. Ford 1, Seth Giles 1, Justyn Haynesworth 1, Taji Hudson 1, D’Anta Johnson 1, David Laney 1 (PBU), Kingston McKinstry 1, Xavier Smith 1, C.J. Crump (FR/0 yards, PBU), Eric Doctor (QBH), Shawn Dourseau (FF), Malik Fleming (PBU) Ja’Quan McMillian (PBU).

PUNTING: John Young (3-135, 45.0 ypp), Luke Larsen (5-198, 39.6 ypp), Sully Hardin (1-42, 42.0 ypp)

TOTAL OFFENSE/TOTAL DEFENSE: 74-222 (3.0 ypp)

QUARTERBACK FIRST DOWN/SCORING CHART Holton Ahlers - 7 first downs, 1 TD, 1 FG (punt, INT, TD, FG) Mason Garcia - 3 first downs (punt, fumble, punt, punt, punt, downs) Ryan Stubblefield – 2 first downs (punt, FGA, downs)Walter Simmons III – 1 first down (punt)Alex Flinn - 0 first downs (punt, punt)

FUMBLES/LOST: 2/1INTERCEPTIONS 1 (Teagan Wilk, 45-yard TD return) PENALTIES: 7 (4/offense, 3/defense)

SCORING:D – Teagan Wilk 45-yard interception return (Owen Daffer kick) O – Rahjai Harris 3-yard pass from Holton Ahlers (Daffer kick) O – Daffer 33-yard FGFG – 1-of-2, Owen Daffer – 33 (good) Carson Smith – 38 (missed)