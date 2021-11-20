Saturday Superlatives: ECU 38 Navy 35
EAST CAROLINA (7-4, 5-2 AAC) at NAVY (2-8, 2-5 AAC) Nov. 20, 2021 Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium • Annapolis, Md.Gameday Captain: Fernando Frye (nine times) and Ja’Quan McMillian (10 times) • C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news