PirateIllustrated - Sean Durugordon Catching The Attention of ECU Coaching Staff

Sean Durugordon Catching The Attention of ECU Coaching Staff
One of the prospects that East Carolina thinks highly of is Sean Durugordon. Back in late March the versatile wing transferred from Canterbury School (CT) to Putnam Science (CT) for his senior year...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news