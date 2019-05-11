Clayton McGinness(5-4) went wire to wire on the mound for the Wichita State’s first complete game victory of the year the first in his career in a 3-1 victory over (8)ECU. The loss snapped the Pirates’ five game win streak.





McGinness in his final senior start, gave up five hits and just one run and struck out Spencer Brickhouse for the final out for the win.

The two teams remained quiet for five quick innings before Ryder Giles slapped a base hit up the middle that brought Christian Jayne home from second base to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth.





Then in the bottom of the seventh, Jordan Boyer singled to a diving Ryder Giles at third base who made a throw to first where Spencer Brickhouse committed a throwing error back to third that got away from Giles and Jacob Katzfey scored to tie the game at 1-1.





That prompted a pitching change when Evan Voliva entered for Jake Kuchmaner who lasted six and two-thirds innings, giving up six hits and a run with eight strikeouts.





Eventually Gavin Williams(1-3) came on for ECU(38-12/17-3 AAC) the mound and with Shockers on first and second and one out, Williams got one out before he yielded a base hit to Hunter Gibson to left to break the tie and give Wichita State. Then Jacob Katzfey’s base hit to right brought home another run to give the Shockers a 3-1 lead and Williams took the loss.





Zach Barnes then came on in relief for ECU to briefly put out the fire and get the third out with Shockers on second and third in the bottom of the eighth.





The rubber game is tomorrow afternoon from Wichita(23-27/7-13 AAC). Tyler Smith (6-0, 5.04 ERA) will go up against right-hander Connery Peters (1-1, 4.58 ERA) when ECU looks to take the AAC weekend series with the first pitch scheduled for at 2 pm eastern.











