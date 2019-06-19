News More News
Shon Brown Finds a Home at ECU

ECU captures another commitment in Clover, South Carolina linebacker Shon Brown.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU picked up yet another June commitment Wednesday night when Shon Brown made his pledge to the Pirates.The 6-1, 223 pounder out of Clover, South Carolina was recruited by Pirate assistant De’Rail...

