With ever improving Tulane on the docket this week and not a lot of wins to show for the Pirates’ efforts, ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery says his team is indeed improving.

He says the play of his young quarterback Holton Ahlers is improving and while there are a few things he wants to add to the run game, Coach Mo pointed out that both Anthony Scott and Hussein Howe are both picking up over four yards a carry. Darius Pinnix is not far behind at 3.6 yards per clip.

Montgomery says ECU can do a better job of protecting the quarterback with new and different protections, but he pointed out that Ahlers also must be willing to slide and get out of bounds at times rather than take unnecessary hits while trying to pick up an extra yard or two.

Ahlers took some pretty good hits and bruises on Saturday. Backup quarterback Reid Herring never got cleared to play against Memphis and Kingsley Ifedi remained ill all of last week leaving ECU in a vulnerable state if anything had happened to Ahlers.

ECU has to be mindful of a Green Wave team that curb stomped ever dangerous USF 41-15 last week in Tampa no less to improve to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play. They took advantage of some forced turnovers to do it but that's what good teams do.

Montgomery noted the improvement of freshman Peyton Winstead at center who has filled in admirably for John Spellacy who has taken quite a few head shots this season and it remains unseen if or when he will return.

The third year ECU head coach also likes the improvement he is seeing from his front six on defense, the growth of Devon Sutton at nickelback and says ECU is getting a lot better at not giving up the deep ball on defense. Chandon Hickerson continues to improve as a backup to Kendall Futrell at defensive end too.

Getting these things to translate into wins can't happen fast enough for Montgomery's team as well as edgy ECU fans who are hungry for a win.

While the Pirates probably won’t have backup nose tackle Raequan Purvis back this week, ECU is continuing to get ever improved play from starter Alex Turner. If they can avoid alignment issues at the linebacker positions, ECU has a chance to be in a pretty good position to compete for a victory at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane.

PirateIllustrated.com was there to bring you Scottie Montgomery’s Tulane Week Monday press conference in its entirety from Ward Building on the campus of ECU. Stay tuned all week for more here on Rivals.com.

