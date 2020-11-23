PirateIllustrated - Snead Named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week

Pirate sophomore Tyler Snead has been named the AAC Special Teams Player-of-the-Week in an announcement by the conference office Monday morning.

Snead generated 244 all-purpose yards and 169 coming on special teams returns including a 95-yard kick return in the second quarter of ECU’s 28-3 win over Temple on Saturday. It was Snead's second kickoff return for a touchdown in his ECU career.

"I caught it and I just saw a little crease and I hit that and I cut it back,” said Snead, “We had a good block on that side. Then when I was running, Keaton (Mitchell) had really good blocks. When I saw Keaton coming and he did the drive by blocks, that's when I knew we were going all the way."

He also found the endzone on a 46-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Holton Ahlers in the closing seconds of the first half.

Last season Snead had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown against South Florida. Mike Houston talked about Snead’s performance on Saturday.

"He did a great job. I think a lot of that kid. He's tough as nails and what an awesome person and awesome player. He did a great job in the return game with both punts and kicks,” said Houston, “Obviously the kickoff return for a touchdown, his job on special teams and the big touchdown catch on offense were obviously pivotal today."

Snead caught three passes for 75 yards and has now posted at least one pass reception in 18-straight contests. His triple-digit all-purpose yardage total marked the 10th of his career and he has eclipsed the 200-yard milestone on three occasions. Currently Snead ranks fifth nationally (FBS) in combined kick returns with 514 yards and fourth in kickoff return touchdowns.

East Carolina (2-6, 2-5 AAC) winds up the season Saturday, Nov. 28, when it takes on SMU(7-2, 4-2 AAC). Kickoff is slated for 12 noon (EDT) on ESPN+.