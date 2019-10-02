PI AUDIO: BLAKE PROEHL DISCUSSES THE UPCOMING TEMPLE GAME ON ESPN

ECU wide receiver Blake Proehl has been one of the key receivers in this year’s Pirate offense thus far. He already has 20 pass receptions for 283 yards in five games four an average of four catches per game.

Proehl will need to bring his best stuff to expand the (3-1) Temple defense vertically Thursday night in prime time as ECU’s best defense is always a good offense.

“You’ve got to be able to stretch the field, especially in this conference,” said Proehl, “They’re going to be doing it, so we have to do the same thing and that brings big plays and runs up the scoreboard to help out our defense as well.”

“A lot of people don’t think of me as a deep threat but I can run. I think I have sneaky speed. On film, I have a long stride so it doesn’t look like I’m running as fast as the shorter guys so I think I can creep up on people.”

The Phil Steele preseason All-AAC selection had his first one hundred yard game in last week’s win over ODU and has caught at least one pass in 13 of 15 games and has now collected 49 career receptions with 27 of those resulting in first downs.

“It’s a big game. They’re a great team. We haven’t had too much success against them in the past so I think it’s going to show what team we are,” Proehl told PirateIllustrated.com.