Sneaky Fast Blake Proehl Hopes To Impact Temple Game
PI AUDIO: BLAKE PROEHL DISCUSSES THE UPCOMING TEMPLE GAME ON ESPN
ECU wide receiver Blake Proehl has been one of the key receivers in this year’s Pirate offense thus far. He already has 20 pass receptions for 283 yards in five games four an average of four catches per game.
Proehl will need to bring his best stuff to expand the (3-1) Temple defense vertically Thursday night in prime time as ECU’s best defense is always a good offense.
“You’ve got to be able to stretch the field, especially in this conference,” said Proehl, “They’re going to be doing it, so we have to do the same thing and that brings big plays and runs up the scoreboard to help out our defense as well.”
“A lot of people don’t think of me as a deep threat but I can run. I think I have sneaky speed. On film, I have a long stride so it doesn’t look like I’m running as fast as the shorter guys so I think I can creep up on people.”
The Phil Steele preseason All-AAC selection had his first one hundred yard game in last week’s win over ODU and has caught at least one pass in 13 of 15 games and has now collected 49 career receptions with 27 of those resulting in first downs.
“It’s a big game. They’re a great team. We haven’t had too much success against them in the past so I think it’s going to show what team we are,” Proehl told PirateIllustrated.com.
He is on a pace to surpass last year’s twenty-nine catches for 329 yards. So far this year Proehl has scored a pair of touchdowns and has averaged 14.1 yards per catch.
The Pirates face a quick turnaround having played their last game five days earlier which could create issues for both teams.
“Coming off that momentum, it’s a huge week. Even though we’re banged up, we’ve got to come out with that momentum and that’s why it’s so important for us. They are war pains and war scars but that’s what we love. There are a lot of smiles around campus and we’re just excited for Thursday.”
“I think after the game we were a little too juiced up running off the field and stuff, but that’s what it’s all about,” Proehl told PI, “Having fun and putting smiles on their face. Seeing coaches happy. It’s something that we haven’t felt since I’ve been here so it’s awesome.”
Proehl says playing at home on a short week could prove to be vital to ECU’s success Thursday night.
“That’s a big advantage for us. Being able to stay here and not having to go up there is something that we need.”
ECU will look to improve to 4-2 if they can get past a good Temple team Thursday night at 8 o’clock on ESPN. Stay tuned for continuing coverage of Owl week here on PirateIllustrated.com.