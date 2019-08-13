ECU put in what was another tough practice on Tuesday as Mike Houston and his staff continues to toughen up this team heading into Saturday’s second stadium scrimmage of this year’s fall camp. Houston came away pleased with the progress being made thus far.

“Very challenging practice today - very good practice today,” Houston said, “I told the lines at the end of practice that’s the first time we got challenged by the schedule, what they were doing - everything. There’s a point in practice where it was kind of one of those make it or break its.”

A three on three drill early in Tuesday’s practice helped set the tone for the day and although it didn’t start great, it got better as it went on. Overall, Houston seemed more excited about the day’s work than in days past.

“Not only did we finish, we had a red zone team period at the end of practice that was very, very good. We finished off with some special teams stuff, but I was very, very encouraged by our effort and determination today in practice. I think it’s showing some maturation and some progress with our team.”

This is the point in camp where exhaustion and pain is a factor and fighting through this period will go a long way toward determining the potential success of this ball club.

“I promise you every single player is hurting. None of them feel good right now because it’s like ground hog day every single day and we’re pushing as hard as we can out there. It’s taking some decision making on their part to keep pushing because the alternative is what we don’t want and that’s tapping out. So I’m very proud of our team and the way we stuck together and rallied around each other today.”

Houston said he challenged his staff yesterday saying that he wasn’t pleased with where they were and said he felt everybody responded fantastically today. He said that he saw improvement on both sides of the football.

PI asked Coach Houston about the progress of his defensive secondary, a much maligned group in the ECU defense in the recent past.

“I thought we saw solid progress today. I ripped their rear ends after yesterday’s practice because we did not make plays that we have to,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, “We cannot be hesitant and I thought we showed that today. We made some mistakes, but if they’re being aggressive and giving great effort, then it’s our job to coach them.

When asked if he is close to making a decision as to who will start at quarterback, Houston said, “I think August 31st would be a really good time to name one.”

Houston was complementary of the play of inside linebackers Xavier Smith and Bruce Bivins on the defensive side of the football saying that he likes the way both of them carry themselves. He said he also likes the work of veterans Alex Turner, Kendall Futrell, and Jalen Price along with Chance Purvis while Hozey Haji-Badri, D’Angelo McKinney, Rick D’Abreu and Manny Hickman are all getting thrown into the fire fast and should provide plenty of help on the defensive front for ECU.

Coach Houston stated that Traveon Freshwater will be an academic redshirt this season which is in his best interest. He will be able to fully participate in practice and Houston said he is also excited about his improvement.

PI AUDIO: COACH HOUSTON RECAPS TUESDAY’S PRACTICE