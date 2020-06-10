ECU has picked up its fourth high school commitment of the 2021 cycle in outside linebacker Cruz Temple who made his decision Wednesday night.

The 5-11, 200 pounder is out of out of Abbeville, South Carolina and held offers to Navy, Army and Air Force among his nine current known offers.

“We’ve been on contact for a good while now. For two or three months we’ve been texting weekly,” Temple told PirateIllustrated.com in mid April.

“It was definitely a team that I’ve been wanting to get an offer from and waiting for it to happen,” said Temple, “They like that I’m physical and what all I can do from a defensive standpoint.”

“They like me a lot as a nickel/hybrid outside linebacker. I’m hard working and I’m a hit you type guy.”

He told PI that communication has been ongoing with East Carolina,

“De’Rail Sims and Tripp Weaver are recruiting me for ECU.”

Check out Temple's highlights below and we will have more coming up on ECU’s latest commitment here on PirateIllustrated.com.