Southeast Guilford Linebacker Chad Stephens Lands at ECU
Chad Stephens out Southeast Guilford has made a Thursday morning announcement to his Wednesday commitment to ECU.
Stephens has made a pair of visits to check out the Greenville campus and get a feel for the Pirate football program where he was recruited by David Mackie, Keith Gaither and new ECU defensive coordinator David Blackwell.
When we talked to him last he was fresh off a visit to ECU where he picked up the offer.
“I was pretty excited. Coach Montgomery gave me the offer. I was on a visit there a couple of weeks ago. On Monday they called me and said they liked my film and I went up on Wednesday and he called me into his office and told me,” Stephens told PirateIllustrated.com,
“We talked about what I wanted to do in college, what I was looking for, my family, what I’m doing in school now and what I want to major in. He told me that he liked my film and wants to offer me.”
Stephens also plays on offense and rushed for over a thousand yards as a sophomore before being moved to more of an H-back last year, says ECU has plans to play him on the outside as a Will linebacker.
Committed‼️ #OnTheSh19⚔️ @ECUAthletics @ECUPiratesFB @Coach_DMACK @ScottieMo_Coach @blackwelldb @JoeSireraNR @gsosports @segfalconfb @willbradleysp pic.twitter.com/axkl58lWmh— Chad Stephens (@FlxshyChad) June 21, 2018
Stephens held offers from Navy, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Hampton and Western Carolina and has good speed at linebacker. Last season he accounted for 35 tackles, 29 of which were solo tackles to go along with a pair of sacks and one interception. His Southeast Guilford team finished at 9-3 last season before falling in the first round of the playoffs by eight points, 21-13.
“We did pretty good. We went to the first round of the playoffs and lost to our rivals Dudley,” Stephens said.
Stephens, who also plays on offense where he rushed for over a thousand yards as a sophomore before being moved to more of an H-back last year, says ECU has plans to play him on the outside as a Will linebacker. The Greensboro product outlined his strengths as a defender and his timeline for his future college of choice.
“I think I cover pretty well and I have a good knowledge of offenses and my aggressiveness.”
With the addition of Stephens ECU now has moved to twelve commitments for this year’s cycle. More on the way on this and other ECU targets as coverage of the class of 2019 continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.