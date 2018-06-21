Chad Stephens out Southeast Guilford has made a Thursday morning announcement to his Wednesday commitment to ECU.

Stephens has made a pair of visits to check out the Greenville campus and get a feel for the Pirate football program where he was recruited by David Mackie, Keith Gaither and new ECU defensive coordinator David Blackwell.

When we talked to him last he was fresh off a visit to ECU where he picked up the offer.

“I was pretty excited. Coach Montgomery gave me the offer. I was on a visit there a couple of weeks ago. On Monday they called me and said they liked my film and I went up on Wednesday and he called me into his office and told me,” Stephens told PirateIllustrated.com,

“We talked about what I wanted to do in college, what I was looking for, my family, what I’m doing in school now and what I want to major in. He told me that he liked my film and wants to offer me.”

Stephens also plays on offense and rushed for over a thousand yards as a sophomore before being moved to more of an H-back last year, says ECU has plans to play him on the outside as a Will linebacker.