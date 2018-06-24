Southern Alamance's Jsi Hatfield Talks About His ECU Commitment
Jai Hatfield came to ECU's Junior Day this spring in hopes of picking up an offer. The next week he landed one. Now Hatfield has made his pledge with the Pirates in a Sunday commitment.PirateIllust...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news