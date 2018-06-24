Ticker
Southern Alamance's Jsi Hatfield Talks About His ECU Commitment

Southern Alamance product Jsi Hatfield has made a verbal commitment to East Carolina.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
Jai Hatfield came to ECU's Junior Day this spring in hopes of picking up an offer. The next week he landed one. Now Hatfield has made his pledge with the Pirates in a Sunday commitment.

