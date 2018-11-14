ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton has issued a statement on the ECU football program:

"While we are aware of the speculation concerning leadership of our football program, it would be inappropriate to address it during a time when our student-athletes and coaches deserve everyone's unequivocal support. An assessment of the program will be made at the conclusion of the season. This program relies on the passion of our fan base and a commitment administratively that will enable the team to be in the best position possible to succeed with minimal distractions over the next three weeks.”

