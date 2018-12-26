One of the most popular additions to Mike Houston’s new football staff at ECU is veteran offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler and it’s little wonder as to why.

Shankweiler has had three different five-year runs with the Pirates over the course of the last thirty years. The last was as an offensive line coach and coordinator from 2005 thru 2009.

He was also an ECU offensive coordinator from 1987-91 and also served as the the Pirates’ offensive line coach from 1998-02.

Good things typically happen when Coach Shank is in the house.

East Carolina has participated in seven bowls in Shankweiler's time in Greenville, the biggest of which was the historic 1991 run in which the Pirates finished 11-1 and won the Peach Bowl in comeback fashion over N.C. State in Atlanta. It was the final year of the bowl being played outdoors in the old Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.

ECU finished the 1991 season ranked ninth in the nation under ECU head coach Bill Lewis with future NFL quarterback Jeff Blake under center and future NFL linebacker Robert Jones leading the defense and of course Steve Logan as the offensive coordinator before he took over as the head coach in 1992.

Over the course of time, Shankweiler has also made career stops at South Carolina (2004 – OL Coach) under legendary coach Lou Holtz, Cincinnati (2003 – OL Coach), Georgia Tech (1992-94 – OC/OL Coach under former ECU head coach Bill Lewis), Western Kentucky (1984-86 – OC/OL Coach) and The Citadel (1980-83 – DL Coach/OL Coach/Special Teams).

He also spent time at USF with Skip Holtz and FIU for three years before most recently making his way to James Madison to work with newly named ECU head coach Mike Houston.

It was only fitting that he join the newly named offensive staff at ECU for his fourth run in Greenville.

His son Kort Shankweiler even played at ECU between 2002 and 2006 after a memorable career at local J.H. Rose High School. Kort earned a selection to the ECU Athletics Director Honor Roll in the spring of 2005.

PI caught up with Coach Shank to discuss his return to Greenville and what he hopes to accomplish this go round. He is excited to once again be a Pirate and talks about it here on PirateIllustrated.com.

PI AUDIO: COACH STEVE SHANKWEILER IS FIRED UP TO RETURN TO ECU