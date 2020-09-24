PirateIllustrated - Stopping the UCF Offense is Job One for East Carolina

New defensive coordinator Blake Harrell enters his first game at ECU with probably the toughest opponent of the regular season when the Pirates take on (13)UCF on Saturday in a nationally televised game on ABC.

“You want to ease into it but it is what it is. Our kids are excited and we’re excited to get the season started. For certain it’s been a long time coming and I’m excited to see our kids go out and attack it and go play.”

Harrell is being thrown into the deep end of the pool with the sharks on Saturday against one of the best offenses in the country. If ECU proves able to get a few stops and the Pirate offense can convert it into points, we could see a highly entertaining battle on Saturday.

“Nothing like opening up with a top 13 team. You look at their success over the past several years, just what they’ve been able to do and accomplish,” said Harrell, “I was scanning through the game notes and over the past forty games, the last thirty-nine they have scored over 40 points. Offensively at their numbers it’s pretty amazing. I call it video game like so it’s certainly a challenge as the new guy coming in.”

Harrell outlined the basic challenge when it comes to trying to neutralize the UCF offense.

“They have several weapons. The quarterback is very good. He’s the guy right now who really makes it go and can get the ball in everybody’s hands. Otis Anderson would probably be the next guy that if he was out of the equation you might say well maybe not, but he’s kind of the guy,” Harrell said, “If you can stop his run game you’d feel a little bit better about it. He’s really explosive.”

“Six out wide, Marlon Williams really had a strong game last week. The Nixon kid was out, maybe that’s why Marlon Williams stepped up so they’ve got so many weapons. (RB) Greg McCrae went out of the game. They have several different options so I kind of compare them in our meetings to a triple-option attack. These guys have multiple receivers, multiple running backs and a quarterback, a point guard who can get everybody the football out in space and in one-on-one matchups.”

Finding ways to stop the Knights is easier said than done at the moment but Harrell discussed some of the elements that might help in that cause for East Carolina on Saturday.

“The thing we talk about to our players first and foremost is stopping their running game. They ran for about 250 yards last week against Georgia Tech and we think to just give us a chance to get after the quarterback as a passer, you’ve got to stop the run game, Harrell told PirateIllustrated.com.

“If you can stop the run game and put them in a drop back passing situation - knowing the pass is coming and maybe get in the quarterback’s face a little bit, then you’ve got a chance. I think he was like 3 of 11 when he had pressure in his face. That gives you a little bit better chance.”

“The little smoke screens out wide when he throws the ball out quick and gets it to the receivers, to me that’s really just an extension of the running game. He’s throwing it out quick to Otis Anderson and to Jalen Robinson the transfer out of Oklahoma and seeing what they can get down the sideline.”

“They’re really quick and they get seven or eight yards before you know it and it’s second and short or third and short and you’re behind the sticks.”

Georgia Tech had difficulty defensively winning the third down batter against the Knights and it cost them. Harrell says you really want to be at about 65 to 70 percent defensively on third down to be one of the top teams nationally and put the Pirates in a position to equal things out.

“So you have to keep them behind the sticks and put them in second and third and long situations and make them operate. That’s going to be our number one goal, “Harrell told PI, “Obviously, we talk about turnovers. Winning the turnover battle as a football team. Create some turnovers for our offense then win the third down.”

“Play a lot of guys, rotate them in and out and that’s kind of our plan moving forward.”

Game time is set for high noon in front of a national audience on ABC television. Stay tuned for more here on PirateIllustrated.com.