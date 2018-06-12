Strong Bond With ECU Coaches a Big Key in Walker Commitment
One of two Monday East Carolina commitments came from West Charlotte wide receiver/defensive back Devontez Walker who sat down with PirateIllustrated.com to discuss his pledge to the Pirates.In add...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news