Strong Safety T.J. Bullard Snags New ECU Football Offer
Berkeley Prep in Tampa has now produced a pair of East Carolina offers this cycle with the addition of strong safety T.J. Bullard on Tuesday.The 6-1, 185 strong safety/outside linebacker is startin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news