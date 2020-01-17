News More News
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Cincinnati

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: January 19, 2020

ECU: 8-9 / 2-2 AAC

ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley

Career Record: 189-140 (11th Season)Record at ECU: 75-82 (Sixth Season)

57-52 (1995-99) / 18-29 (2018-pr.)

CINCINNATI: 10-7/3-2

Cincinnati Head Coach: John Brannen

Career Record: 92-59

Record at Cincinnati: 105-72 (6th Season) Record vs. East Carolina: 9-1

Location: First Third Arena (12,012)

Time 6 p.m ET - ESPNU

COACHES VS CANCER: SUITS & SNEAKERS

Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network - WNCT 107.9


INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Brandon Suggs and East Carolina hit the road to take on Cincinnati Sunday night at 6 pm on ESPNU.
Key EAST CAROLINA Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#1 Jayden Gardner (6-7, 235 SO Forward)

32.9

21.2

91

1.9

#4 Brandon Suggs (6-6, 200 FR Guard)

24.1

9.3

3.8

1.9

#10 Tyree Jackson (6-2, 214 JR Guard)

26.1

9.2

2.0

1.7

#12 Tremont Robinson-White (6-1,190 SO Guard)

23.1

9.0

1.7

2.4

#11 J.J. Miles (6-7, 220 JR Guard)

22.7

6.1

2.5

1.1

#20 Bitumba Baruti (6-7, 225 JR Forward)

20.5

4.3

4.0

0.6

#2 Tristen Newton

(6-5, 185 FR Guard)

27.4

8.1

3.6

3.6
Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland leads the Bearcats into Sunday night's AAC contest against East Carolina.
Key CINCINNATI Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#33 Chris Vogt

(7-0, 260 JR Center)

28.1

13.2

6.6

0.8

#34 Jarron Cumberland

(6-5, 210 SR Guard)

29.8

13.7

3.6

3.8

#2 Keith Williams

(6-5, 210 JR Guard)

28.6

12.4

5.1

1.8

#21 Jaevin Cumberland

(6-3, 185 Grad Guard)

22.8

9.9

1.6

1.6

#13 Tre Scott

(6-8 225 Sr Forward)

21.3

8.5

9.0

2.1

#3 Mika Adams-Woods

(6-3, 185 Fr Guard)

18.8

5.2

2.2

1.5
2019-20 Season Statistics
Column 1 EAST CAROLINA  CINCINNATI

POINTS PER GAME

69.7

71.6

SCORING MARGIN

-0.8

6.0

FG PERCENTAGE

.422

.442

FT PERCENTAGE

.723

.707

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

.283

.313

REBOUNDS PER GAME

33.4

36.3

ASSISTS PER GAME

13.5

14.5

TURNOVERS PER GAME

13.8

15.1

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

.098

.096

TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME

13.0

14.7
