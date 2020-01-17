Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Cincinnati
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: January 19, 2020
ECU: 8-9 / 2-2 AAC
ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley
Career Record: 189-140 (11th Season)Record at ECU: 75-82 (Sixth Season)
57-52 (1995-99) / 18-29 (2018-pr.)
CINCINNATI: 10-7/3-2
Cincinnati Head Coach: John Brannen
Career Record: 92-59
Record at Cincinnati: 105-72 (6th Season) Record vs. East Carolina: 9-1
Location: First Third Arena (12,012)
Time 6 p.m ET - ESPNU
COACHES VS CANCER: SUITS & SNEAKERS
Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network - WNCT 107.9
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#1 Jayden Gardner (6-7, 235 SO Forward)
|
32.9
|
21.2
|
91
|
1.9
|
#4 Brandon Suggs (6-6, 200 FR Guard)
|
24.1
|
9.3
|
3.8
|
1.9
|
#10 Tyree Jackson (6-2, 214 JR Guard)
|
26.1
|
9.2
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
#12 Tremont Robinson-White (6-1,190 SO Guard)
|
23.1
|
9.0
|
1.7
|
2.4
|
#11 J.J. Miles (6-7, 220 JR Guard)
|
22.7
|
6.1
|
2.5
|
1.1
|
#20 Bitumba Baruti (6-7, 225 JR Forward)
|
20.5
|
4.3
|
4.0
|
0.6
|
#2 Tristen Newton
(6-5, 185 FR Guard)
|
27.4
|
8.1
|
3.6
|
3.6
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#33 Chris Vogt
(7-0, 260 JR Center)
|
28.1
|
13.2
|
6.6
|
0.8
|
#34 Jarron Cumberland
(6-5, 210 SR Guard)
|
29.8
|
13.7
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
#2 Keith Williams
(6-5, 210 JR Guard)
|
28.6
|
12.4
|
5.1
|
1.8
|
#21 Jaevin Cumberland
(6-3, 185 Grad Guard)
|
22.8
|
9.9
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
#13 Tre Scott
(6-8 225 Sr Forward)
|
21.3
|
8.5
|
9.0
|
2.1
|
#3 Mika Adams-Woods
(6-3, 185 Fr Guard)
|
18.8
|
5.2
|
2.2
|
1.5
|Column 1
|EAST CAROLINA
|CINCINNATI
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
69.7
|
71.6
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
-0.8
|
6.0
|
FG PERCENTAGE
|
.422
|
.442
|
FT PERCENTAGE
|
.723
|
.707
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
.283
|
.313
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
33.4
|
36.3
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
13.5
|
14.5
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
13.8
|
15.1
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
.098
|
.096
|
TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME
|
13.0
|
14.7