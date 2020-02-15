Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Cincinnati
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: February 16, 2020
ECU: 10-15 / 4-8 AAC
ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley
Career Record: 191-146 (11th Season)
Record at ECU: 77-88 (Sixth Season)
57-52 (1995-99) / 20-36 (2018-pr.)
Record vs. Cincinnati: 1-1
CINCINNATI: 16-8/9-3 AAC
CINCINNATI Head Coach: John Brannen
Career Record: 98-60 (Fifth Season)
Record at Cincinnati: 16-8 (First Season)
Record vs. East Carolina: 1-0
Location: Minges Coliseum (8,000)
Time 12 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network - WNCT 107.9
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#1 Jayden Gardner
(6-7, 235 SO Forward)
|
34.0
|
20.2
|
9.7
|
1.9
|
#4 Brandon Suggs
(6-6, 200 FR Guard)
|
24.2
|
9.2
|
3.4
|
1.9
|
#10 Tyree Jackson
(6-2, 214 JR Guard)
|
23.3
|
6.9
|
3.2
|
1.8
|
#12 Tremont Robinson-White
(6-1,190 SO Guard)
|
24.1
|
8.1
|
1.7
|
2.6
|
#11 J.J. Miles
(6-7, 220 JR Guard)
|
23.6
|
7.4
|
2.4
|
1.3
|
#20 Bitumba Baruti
(6-7, 225 JR Forward)
|
21.1
|
4.2
|
3.8
|
1.7
|
#2 Tristen Newton
(6-5, 185 FR Guard)
|
28.0
|
9.6
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
#32 Charles Coleman
(7-0, 255 FR Center)
|
15.4
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#33 Chris Vogt
(7-0, 260 JR Center)
|
28.5
|
12.3
|
6.1
|
0.8
|
#34 Jarron Cumberland
(6-5, 210 SR Guard)
|
21.8
|
9.5
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
#2 Keith Williams
(6-5, 210 JR Guard)
|
28.5
|
12.3
|
4.8
|
1.7
|
#21 Jaevin Cumberland
(6-3, 185 Grad Guard)
|
21.8
|
9.5
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
#13 Tre Scott
(6-8 225 Sr Forward)
|
32.5
|
10.6
|
9.9
|
2.3
|
#3 Mika Adams-Woods
(6-3, 185 Fr Guard)
|
20.0
|
4.9
|
2.1
|
1.6
|East Carolina
|Cincinnati
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
68.4
|
73.3
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
-2.7
|
6.8
|
FG PERCENTAGE
|
.418
|
.449
|
FT PERCENTAGE
|
.724
|
.667
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
.285
|
.316
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
33.0
|
34.4
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
14.0
|
15.1
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
13.8
|
14.1
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.01
|
1.07
|
TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME
|
13.0
|
14.1