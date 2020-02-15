News More News
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Cincinnati

Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: February 16, 2020

ECU: 10-15 / 4-8 AAC

ECU Head Coach: Joe Dooley

Career Record: 191-146 (11th Season)

Record at ECU: 77-88 (Sixth Season)

57-52 (1995-99) / 20-36 (2018-pr.)

Record vs. Cincinnati: 1-1

CINCINNATI: 16-8/9-3 AAC

CINCINNATI Head Coach: John Brannen

Career Record: 98-60 (Fifth Season)

Record at Cincinnati: 16-8 (First Season)

Record vs. East Carolina: 1-0

Location: Minges Coliseum (8,000)

Time 12 p.m. - CBS Sports Network

Radio: Pirate Leerfield/IMG Sports Network - WNCT 107.9

INSIDE THE NUMBERS


Tristen Newton and ECU host Cincinnatiin Minges Coliseum in AAC action on Sunday at high noon.
Key ECU Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#1 Jayden Gardner

(6-7, 235 SO Forward)

34.0

20.2

9.7

1.9

#4 Brandon Suggs

(6-6, 200 FR Guard)

24.2

9.2

3.4

1.9

#10 Tyree Jackson

(6-2, 214 JR Guard)

23.3

6.9

3.2

1.8

#12 Tremont Robinson-White

(6-1,190 SO Guard)

24.1

8.1

1.7

2.6

#11 J.J. Miles

(6-7, 220 JR Guard)

23.6

7.4

2.4

1.3

#20 Bitumba Baruti

(6-7, 225 JR Forward)

21.1

4.2

3.8

1.7

#2 Tristen Newton

(6-5, 185 FR Guard)

28.0

9.6

4.1

3.7

#32 Charles Coleman

(7-0, 255 FR Center)

15.4
Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland leads the Bearcats into Sunday afternoon's AAC contest against East Carolina.
Key CINCINNATI Players
MPG PPG RPG APG

#33 Chris Vogt

(7-0, 260 JR Center)

28.5

12.3

6.1

0.8

#34 Jarron Cumberland

(6-5, 210 SR Guard)

21.8

9.5

1.5

1.4

#2 Keith Williams

(6-5, 210 JR Guard)

28.5

12.3

4.8

1.7

#21 Jaevin Cumberland

(6-3, 185 Grad Guard)

21.8

9.5

1.5

1.4

#13 Tre Scott

(6-8 225 Sr Forward)

32.5

10.6

9.9

2.3

#3 Mika Adams-Woods

(6-3, 185 Fr Guard)

20.0

4.9

2.1

1.6
East Carolina Cincinnati

POINTS PER GAME

68.4

73.3

SCORING MARGIN

-2.7

6.8

FG PERCENTAGE

.418

.449

FT PERCENTAGE

.724

.667

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

.285

.316

REBOUNDS PER GAME

33.0

34.4

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.0

15.1

TURNOVERS PER GAME

13.8

14.1

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

1.01

1.07

TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME

13.0

14.1
